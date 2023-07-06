Neogen (NEOG) Price Target Increased by 7.89% to 20.91

The average one-year price target for Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) has been revised to 20.91 / share. This is an increase of 7.89% from the prior estimate of 19.38 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.19 to a high of 23.10 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.34% from the latest reported closing price of 21.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 724 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neogen. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEOG is 0.20%, a decrease of 2.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.66% to 239,368K shares. The put/call ratio of NEOG is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 14,142K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,990K shares, representing a decrease of 20.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEOG by 6.38% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 7,983K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,767K shares, representing an increase of 15.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEOG by 35.74% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,668K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,674K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEOG by 16.29% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 5,846K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,628K shares, representing a decrease of 13.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEOG by 3.09% over the last quarter.

King Luther Capital Management holds 5,799K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,683K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEOG by 19.60% over the last quarter.

Neogen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NEOGEN Corporation develops and markets products dedicated to food and animal safety. The company's Food Safety Division markets dehydrated culture media, and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases and sanitation concerns. NEOGEN's Animal Safety Division is a leader in the development of animal genomics along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care and disinfectants.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.