Neogen (NEOG) Launches SureKill Evolve SC Pest Management Tool

Neogen Corporation NEOG recently introduced the newest professional pest management solution in the SureKill line,SureKill Evolve SC. The company’s SureKill line of products specifically caters to the needs of a pest management professional with insecticides, rodenticides, cleaners and disinfectants.

The latest addition bolsters Neogen’s foothold in the growing and evolving professional pest management industry.

News in Detail

SureKill Evolve SC is a suspension concentrate insecticide with effective knockdown and long residual control of listed pests, including ants, bedbugs, cockroaches, fleas, flies, silverfish, spiders and more. The solution can be used to safeguard food and food supply systems from various threats posed by pests and is an important tool in the advancement of human and animal wellbeing.



SureKill Evolve SC is approved for broader use outdoors due to the industry-trusted active ingredient, deltamethrin. The solution also offers up to 90 days of residual control of listed pests in and around residential and commercial structures.

NEOG’s management heralds SureKill Evolve SC as an excellent choice for pest control professionals due to its versatility and easy-to-use features. The label allows applications within residential buildings and structures, including areas like kitchens and establishments dealing with food and feed handling. It also includes spaces such as schools, factories, warehouses, hospitals, non-food areas within food processing facilities and various modes of transportation.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Allied Market Research, the global pest control market was valued at $24.6 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.7% up to 2032.

Recent Developments in the Animal Safety Segment

Last month, Neogen launched a new and progressive genomic data management tool, Igenity Enhanced Dairy. The platform delivers a genomic evaluation of dairy cattle by integrating in-herd phenotypic data, pedigree information and existing predicted transmitting abilities from the Council on Dairy Cattle Breeding.

In the same month, Neogen released an extensive selection of new genetic tests through Paw Print Genetics and Canine HealthCheck solutions. These new tests can identify genetic sequences associated with potential diseases and other traits and can provide invaluable insights into a canine’s genetic composition.

Price Performance

In the past six months, Neogen has mostly outperformed its industry. Shares of the company have increased 26.4% against the industry’s decline of 3%.

Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks

Neogen currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are HealthEquity HQY, Quanterix QTRX and SiBone SIBN, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Shares of HealthEquity have risen 3.8% in the past year. Earnings estimates for HQY have remained constant at $1.92 for 2023 and have moved up from $2.47 to $2.48 for 2024 in the past 30 days.

HealthEquity’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 9.10%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 21.95%.

Estimates for Quanterix’s 2023 loss per share have narrowed from $1.16 to 97 cents in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have increased 206.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 0.6%.

QTRX’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 30.39%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 55.56%.

Estimates for SiBone’s 2023 loss have narrowed from $1.42 to $1.27 per share in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have increased 37.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 6.4%.

SIBN’s earnings beat estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.37%. In the last reported quarter, SiBone delivered an earnings surprise of 26.83%.

