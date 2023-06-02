Neogen (NEOG) Introduces 2 Assays for Histamine Detection

Neogen Corporation NEOG recently launched two assays for the detection of histamine — Reveal for Histamine and Reveal Q+ for Histamine. The easy-to-use lateral flow tests utilize a simple water extraction method that provides results in minutes.

The latest developments bolster Neogen’s portfolio of food safety testing solutions, thereby helping keep consumers safe and healthy.

Significance of the Assays

Reveal for Histamine is a qualitative lateral flow assay intended for the visual screening of histamine at 50 parts-per-million (ppm) in scombroid species of fish, such as tuna and mahi-mahi. Reveal Q+ for Histamine is a quantitative lateral flow assay designed to be read on Neogen’s Raptor Integrated Analysis Platform. The assay provides quantitative results for histamine in scombroid species of fish and dry animal proteins.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Contrary to other commercially available histamine detection methods, Reveal and Reveal Q+ assays eliminate the need to dispose of any chemicals, thereby reducing the testing time. These rapid tests are backed by Neogen’s reputation for providing accurate and reliable results. Thus, these make it easy for producers and distributors to test this toxin.

High levels of histamine may develop in fish species as they decompose and the ingestion of histamine can cause scombroid poisoning in humans. Due to the chances of human illness, the FDA has set an action level of 50 ppm for histamine in domestic and imported fish.

The company currently offers a comprehensive range of food safety diagnostic test products for foodborne bacteria, mycotoxins, food allergens, and other concerns. Its full line of mycotoxin test kits detects aflatoxin, deoxynivalenol, fumonisin, ochratoxin, T-2/HT-2, and zearalenone.

Industry Prospects

Per a Research report, the global histamine toxicity market was valued at $329 million in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.2% up to 2033.

Recent Developments

In May 2023, Neogen launched two assays for the detection of natural toxins — Reveal Q+ for DON EndPoint and Reveal Q+ for Aflatoxin EndPoint. Both assays have received the Federal Grain Inspection Service Certificate of Compliance for corn and wheat commodities.

Earlier in March, NEOG announced that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approved additional virucide claims to its Neogen Viroxide Super disinfectant. These additional virucidal claims solidify the trustworthiness and reliability of the Neogen Viroxide Super disinfectant within production animal marketplaces.

Price Performance

In the past six months, Neogen has mostly outperformed its industry. Shares of the company have increased 16.5% compared with the industry’s rise of 0.3%.

