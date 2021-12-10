NEOGEN (NEOG) Inks Deal to Boost Global Genomics Business

NEOGEN Corporation NEOG recently acquired Genetic Veterinary Sciences, Inc. ("GVS"), a Spokane, WA-based companion animal genetic testing company. The terms of the agreement have been kept under wraps.

This buyout is expected to strengthen NEOGEN’s global genomics business.

Few Words on GVS

Established in 2012, GVS delivers genetic information to companion animal owners, breeders and veterinarians, facilitating optimal genetic health for dogs, cats and birds. The GVS brands include Paw Print Genetics, Canine HealthCheck, My CatScan and AvianDx.

According to management at GVS, the integration with NEOGEN presents an excellent opportunity for Paw Print Genetics and its related brands. GVS's commitment to quality and accuracy, along with NEOGEN's global reach and expertise, is anticipated to contribute to consistent growth in the companion animal market and develop solutions focused on pet health and wellbeing as well as the human-animal bond.

More on the News

Per NEOGEN management, with pet parenting garnering popularity around the world in recent years, especially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the GVS acquisition is expected to advance opportunities for the company’s global genomics business.

In fact, the combined expertise of NEOGEN and GVS teams will enable the companies to work synergistically as they strive to address the demands of the growing animal genomic testing market.

Industry Prospects

Per a report published in MarketsandMarkets, the global animal genetics market is expected to see a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2026. Factors such as rising consumption of animal-derived protein, expanding global population & rapid urbanization, increased focus on discovering superior breeds, increased adoption of genetic services and greater uptake of advanced genetic technologies are expected to fuel market growth.

Given the market prospects, NEOGEN’s recent GVS buyout seems well-timed.

Other Notable Developments

In December 2021, NEOGEN acquired U.K.-based Delf, an animal hygiene and industrial cleaning products maker. NEOGEN management believes that Delf’s 40 years of experience in the U.K. dairy hygiene market will help it strengthen its foothold in the region’s dairy chemicals market.

In September 2021, NEOGEN partnered with a multi-species animal breeding, genetics, and technology company named Hendrix Genetics. The deal aims to support the implementation of genomic selection in Hendrix's Sustainable Access to Poultry Parent Stock in Africa (SAPPSA) program.

In the same month, the company acquired CAPInnoVet, Inc., an Atlanta-based companion animal health company that provides pet medications to the veterinary market. The acquisition will enable NEOGEN to enter the retail parasiticide market. Under the terms of the deal, CAPInnoVet will become part of NEOGEN's Animal Safety business segment.

Price Performance

The stock has outperformed its industry in the past year. The company’s shares have moved up 1% against the industry’s 2.2% decline.

