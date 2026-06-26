Neogen Gains 101.1% in a Year: What's Driving the Rally?

Neogen Corporation NEOG has witnessed strong momentum over the past year. Shares of the company have risen 101.1%, outperforming the industry’s 30.4% decline. The S&P 500 composite has increased 22.5% during the same time frame.

With healthy fundamentals and strong growth opportunities, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company appears to be a solid wealth creator for its investors at the moment.

Neogen develops and markets food and animal safety products. The company’s Food Safety Division markets culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases and sanitation concerns.

The Animal Safety division provides veterinary instruments, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, topicals, diagnostic products, rodenticides, cleaners, disinfectants, insecticides and genomics testing services for the worldwide animal safety market.

Factors Favoring NEOG’s Share Price Growth

Neogen’s share price is trending upward, prompted by its strong Food Safety segment’s quarterly performance. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, revenues totaled $157.6 million, with core revenue growth of 4% being relatively in line with existing market growth rates. Performance was driven by continued strength in indicator testing and culture media products, along with solid growth in pathogen test kits within the bacteria and general sanitation category.

Investors are also focused on the company’s research and development efforts. In late 2025, the company introduced Neogen MPNTray, a new extension of its Colitag Water Testing System, designed for water testing laboratories and municipalities. Other key launches include the Listeria Right Now molecular detection assay, Igenity BCHF and MDA2 Quantitative Salmonella (MDA2QSAL96).

Additionally, Neogen’s 2022 merger with 3M’s Food Safety business is expected to generate significant long-term value for shareholders of the combined company. Neogen has made significant progress in integrating the former 3M Food Safety business, navigating through a complex process amid execution and macroeconomic challenges. The transaction also added 3M’s flagship indicator testing brand, Petrifilm, which is now part of Neogen Culture Media.

Given these positive developments, the company raised its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to $857-$860 million from $845-$855 million.

Factors That May Offset NEOG’s Gains

Neogen’s operating results have been pressured by input cost inflation, including higher raw material expenses. These are further compounded by supplier shifts linked to global tariff changes.

Amid geopolitical tensions involving Iran, Neogen is seeing more tangible pressure in global logistics and freight, with disruptions around key global transit routes, such as the Suez Canal, and the impact of higher energy prices on transportation rates. It is experiencing freight and transportation cost increases in the high single-digit to low double-digit range, equating to approximately $1.5 million per quarter in incremental costs at current rates.

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From a solvency standpoint, Neogen exited the third quarter of fiscal 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $159.9 million and a relatively high total outstanding debt of $793 million.

A Look at NEOG’s Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 EPS has remained unchanged at 29 cents in the past 30 days.

The company has an estimated long-term EPS growth rate of 10% compared with the industry’s 12.5%.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, Integra LifeSciences IART and Phibro Animal Health PAHC.

Globus Medical has an earnings yield of 5.5%, well ahead of the industry’s negative 3% yield. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%. The company’s shares have rallied 43.8% against the industry’s 4.8% decline over the past year.

GMED carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Integra LifeSciences, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an earnings yield of 16% against the industry’s negative 3% yield. Shares of the company have gained 22.8% compared with the industry’s 4.8% growth. IART’s earnings topped estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

Phibro Animal Health, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an earnings yield of 9.2% compared with the industry’s 2.8% yield. Shares of the company have climbed 43.1% against the industry’s 27.9% decline. PAHC’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.3%.

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Neogen Corporation (NEOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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