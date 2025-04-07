NEOGEN Earnings Preview: Recent $NEOG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

NEOGEN ($NEOG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $229,381,680 and earnings of $0.11 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $NEOG stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

NEOGEN Insider Trading Activity

NEOGEN insiders have traded $NEOG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEOG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN EDWARD ADENT (CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 37,535 shares for an estimated $454,176 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DAVID H. NAEMURA (CFO) purchased 14,800 shares for an estimated $164,428

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

NEOGEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 144 institutional investors add shares of NEOGEN stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

NEOGEN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NEOG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for NEOGEN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NEOG forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

