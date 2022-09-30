Neogen Corporation's (NASDAQ:NEOG) CEO Will Probably Struggle To See A Pay Rise This Year

The underwhelming performance at Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) recently has probably not pleased shareholders. There is an opportunity for shareholders to influence management to turn the performance around by voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration at the AGM coming up on 06 October 2022. From our analysis below, we think CEO compensation looks appropriate for now.

How Does Total Compensation For John Adent Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Neogen Corporation has a market capitalization of US$3.1b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$4.3m over the year to May 2022. We note that's an increase of 72% above last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$478k.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$2.0b and US$6.4b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$6.9m. In other words, Neogen pays its CEO lower than the industry median. Furthermore, John Adent directly owns US$846k worth of shares in the company. Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary US$478k US$459k 11% Other US$3.8m US$2.0m 89% Total Compensation US$4.3m US$2.5m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 18% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 82% is other remuneration. Neogen pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance. NasdaqGS:NEOG CEO Compensation September 30th 2022

A Look at Neogen Corporation's Growth Numbers

Neogen Corporation has reduced its earnings per share by 33% a year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 9.0%.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. The fairly low revenue growth fails to impress given that the EPS is down. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Neogen Corporation Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of -55% over three years, Neogen Corporation shareholders would by and large be disappointed. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Not only have shareholders not seen a favorable return on their investment, but the business hasn't performed well either. Few shareholders would be willing to award the CEO with a pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, they can question the management's plans and strategies to turn performance around and reassess their investment thesis in regards to the company.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. We identified 4 warning signs for Neogen (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Important note: Neogen is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

