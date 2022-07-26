Neogen Corp. Reports Decline In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Neogen Corp. (NEOG) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $14.95 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $15.76 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.9% to $140.09 million from $127.42 million last year.

Neogen Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $14.95 Mln. vs. $15.76 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.14 vs. $0.15 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $140.09 Mln vs. $127.42 Mln last year.

