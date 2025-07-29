Neogen Corp. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Neogen Corp. (NEOG):

Earnings: -$612.20 million in Q4 vs. -$5.42 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.82 in Q4 vs. -$0.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Neogen Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $11.27 million or $0.05 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.09 per share Revenue: $225.46 million in Q4 vs. $236.79 million in the same period last year.

