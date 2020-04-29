Neogen Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for NEOG

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Neogen Corp (Symbol: NEOG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $66.85, changing hands as high as $66.99 per share. Neogen Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NEOG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NEOG's low point in its 52 week range is $48.91 per share, with $79.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.75.

