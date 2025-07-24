Markets
Neogen Appoints Mike Nassif To Succeed John Adent As CEO And President

July 24, 2025 — 09:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Neogen Corp. (NEOG), a food safety solutions provider, announced Thursday the appointment of Mike Nassif as its new Chief Executive Officer and President, effective August 11, 2025. He also will join Neogen's Board of Directors at that time.

Nassif succeeds John Adent who will, as previously announced, step down after an eight-year career at the company.

Nassif brings over two decades of global leadership experience across the healthcare, diagnostics, biopharma, and consumer goods sectors. He joins Neogen from Siemens Healthineers, where he was Global President of the Point-of-Care Diagnostics business.

Before joining Siemens Healthineers, he held senior leadership roles at Baxter Healthcare, AB-InBev, and Johnson & Johnson, where he led business turnarounds, innovation strategies, digital transformations, and commercial operations on a global scale. Mike was also a Captain in the United States Army Corps of Engineers.

