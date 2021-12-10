NeoGames S.A.'s (NASDAQ:NGMS) 28% Cheaper Price Remains In Tune With Earnings

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) shares have had a horrible month, losing 28% after a relatively good period beforehand. Looking at the bigger picture, even after this poor month the stock is up 47% in the last year.

In spite of the heavy fall in price, NeoGames may still be sending very bearish signals at the moment with a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 70.2x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 17x and even P/E's lower than 9x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Recent times have been advantageous for NeoGames as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like NeoGames' to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 182% gain to the company's bottom line. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the three analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 37% over the next year. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 11% growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that NeoGames' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Final Word

Even after such a strong price drop, NeoGames' P/E still exceeds the rest of the market significantly. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of NeoGames' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Having said that, be aware NeoGames is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, you should know about.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on NeoGames, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

