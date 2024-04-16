NeoGames (NGMS) to Bolster BIG Brazil's Caesars Brazil Presence

NeoGames S.A NGMS partnered with BIG Brazil to support the Caesars Brazil brand, preparing for the newly-regulated iGaming market in Brazil. This collaboration follows BIG Brazil's recent deal with Caesars Entertainment, granting them a license to operate under the Caesars brand in Brazil.



Per the deal, NeoGames, in collaboration with BIG Brazil, will introduce its industry-leading gaming platform (PAM), sportsbook solution, online games and additional operational products and services.



This move aligns with the company's objective of becoming a prominent supplier in the soon-to-be-regulated Brazilian market, which holds the potential to become one of the largest in the world.

Focus on Expansion

NeoGames, a global leader in iLottery and iGaming solutions, is a technology-driven innovator catering to regulated lotteries and gaming operators. The company provides a comprehensive suite of solutions, including proprietary technology platforms, two dedicated game studios with diverse game portfolios for lottery and casino games and various value-added services.



The company is focused on expanding its footprint through strategic partnerships. On Apr 2, 2024, the company announced a three-year contract extension with its long-standing Czech lottery customer, SAZKA, ensuring continued utilization of NeoGames' iLottery and iGaming solutions until 2028.



During the fourth quarter, NeoPollard Interactive finalized a new agreement with the West Virginia Lottery to implement an extensive iLottery system. This includes an integrated omnichannel Player Loyalty Program and a strong mobile application, scheduled for launch in the fourth quarter of 2024. Additionally, Pariplay’s expansion into Pennsylvania with Rush Street Interactive RSI and into New Jersey with Hard Rock Digital and Tipico signifies revenue growth, supported by securing eight new operator contracts. Major players include DraftKings and bet365.



NGMS is focused on achieving sustainable growth and remains encouraged by the interest and pipeline in the U.S. market for its iGaming offering. The company will maintain its focus on investing in the execution of recently announced partnerships and product enhancements, further strengthening its capabilities to capitalize on growth opportunities across its business as the market evolves.





