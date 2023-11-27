NeoGames (NGMS) Price Target Increased by 8.26% to 30.09

The average one-year price target for NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) has been revised to 30.09 / share. This is an increase of 8.26% from the prior estimate of 27.80 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 29.80 to a high of 30.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.82% from the latest reported closing price of 27.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 156 funds or institutions reporting positions in NeoGames. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 13.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NGMS is 0.26%, an increase of 86.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.26% to 11,496K shares. The put/call ratio of NGMS is 1.66, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alpine Associates Management holds 1,000K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 870K shares, representing an increase of 12.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGMS by 38.22% over the last quarter.

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP holds 889K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 700K shares, representing an increase of 21.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGMS by 39.77% over the last quarter.

Hsbc Holdings holds 573K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bardin Hill Management Partners holds 572K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 521K shares, representing an increase of 9.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGMS by 38.92% over the last quarter.

LMR Partners LLP holds 467K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 259K shares, representing an increase of 44.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGMS by 89.00% over the last quarter.

NeoGames Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global provider of iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames’ full-service solution combines proprietary technology platforms with the experience and expertise required for successful iLottery operations. NeoGames’ pioneering game studio encompasses an extensive portfolio of engaging online lottery games that deliver an entertaining player experience. As a trusted partner to lotteries worldwide, the Company works with its customers to maximize their success, offering a comprehensive solution that empowers them to deliver enjoyable and profitable iLottery programs to their players, generate more revenue, and direct proceeds to good causes.

