NeoGames' (NGMS) Pariplay Expands Presence in North America

NeoGames S.A.'s NGMS subsidiary, Pariplay — a leading aggregator and content provider — expands its presence in the North American market with a recent agreement with Tipico US. Under the agreement, Tipico users in New Jersey will have access to Pariplay's Wizard Games titles and a variety of content from its Fusion offering, enhancing their gaming experience.



Pariplay's content is set to integrate in the first quarter of 2024. This marks the extension of an ongoing partnership with Tipico, an established customer in the European market.



Tipico, a global leader in sports betting and iGaming, recently relaunched its New Jersey online casino with a new proprietary platform developed entirely in-house. The platform supports engaging gameplay experiences across 30 sports.



Continuing its expansion into regulated states, Pariplay, through its Wizard Games and Fusion content, enhances engagement with leading operators like Rush Street Interactive and Hard Rock Digital. The company is optimistic in this regard and looks forward to providing fantastic content to Tipico US for their updated online casino in New Jersey at the start of 2024.

Focus on Expansion

NeoGames, a global leader in iLottery and iGaming solutions, is a technology-driven innovator catering to regulated lotteries and gaming operators. The company provides a comprehensive suite of solutions, including proprietary technology platforms, two dedicated game studios with diverse game portfolios for lottery and casino games and various value-added services.



With the recent strategic acquisition of Aspire Global Group, the company expanded its offerings to include a comprehensive portfolio covering iLottery, an innovative sports betting platform from BtoBet, an advanced content aggregation solution from Pariplay and a complete set of B2B Gaming tech and Managed Services.



The company is focused on expanding its U.S. footprint through strategic partnerships. The company's subsidiary, BtoBet, entered the North American market with a PlayAlberta Sportsbook partnership. Also, the company signed a deal with Scientific Games to deliver its premium NeoGames Studio content to the Pennsylvania Lottery. It expanded its presence in Canada through NeoGames Studio's eInstant games launch with Atlantic Lottery (AL).



In October 2023, the company's subsidiary, Pariplay, made its debut in Pennsylvania in partnership with Rush Street Interactive, marking the fifth U.S. state Pariplay entered.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of NGMS have surged 103.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s 11.5% growth. The company benefited from solid contributions from digital gaming and its diverse content offerings. Also, its emphasis on expansion efforts bodes well.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

NeoGames currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector:



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.3% on average. Shares of RCL have surged 115.9% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 57.7% and 187.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.5% on average. Shares of LYV have increased 17.4% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LYV’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 28.6% and 132.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Stride, Inc. LRN carries a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 44.3% on average. Shares of LRN have increased 88.4% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LRN’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 9.1% and 34.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stride, Inc. (LRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.