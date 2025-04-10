Stocks
$NEOG stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

April 10, 2025 — 11:30 am EDT

$NEOG stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $30,490,934 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $NEOG:

$NEOG Insider Trading Activity

$NEOG insiders have traded $NEOG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEOG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOHN EDWARD ADENT (CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 37,535 shares for an estimated $454,176 and 0 sales.
  • DAVID H. NAEMURA (CFO) purchased 14,800 shares for an estimated $164,428
  • JOHN PATRICK MOYLAN (Chief Accounting Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $50,700

$NEOG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 144 institutional investors add shares of $NEOG stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NEOG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NEOG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

