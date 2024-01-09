NEOG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Neogen Corp (Symbol: NEOG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.93, changing hands as low as $16.36 per share. Neogen Corp shares are currently trading down about 10.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NEOG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NEOG's low point in its 52 week range is $14.435 per share, with $24.095 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.80.
