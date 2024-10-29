Neoen’s First Phase of Collie Battery Powers Up Western Australia

Neoen SA (FR:NEOEN) has released an update.

Neoen has successfully commissioned the first phase of its Collie Battery project in Western Australia ahead of schedule, marking a significant step in the state’s transition to renewable energy. The battery, the largest in Western Australia, enhances grid stability by storing excess solar energy, preparing for the eventual shutdown of coal-fired power plants. With the second phase underway, Neoen continues to expand its renewable energy footprint in Australia.

