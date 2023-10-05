Neoenergia (NEOE3) Price Target Increased by 5.56% to 26.76

The average one-year price target for Neoenergia (NEOE3) has been revised to 26.76 / share. This is an increase of 5.56% from the prior estimate of 25.36 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.23 to a high of 31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.52% from the latest reported closing price of 17.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neoenergia. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 9.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEOE3 is 0.22%, an increase of 25.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.15% to 37,713K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 13,037K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,514K shares, representing an increase of 27.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEOE3 by 94.38% over the last quarter.

PZVEX - Pzena Emerging Markets Value Fund Investor Class holds 4,102K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,143K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,062K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,052K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEOE3 by 27.23% over the last quarter.

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 2,834K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,250K shares, representing a decrease of 14.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEOE3 by 30.27% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.