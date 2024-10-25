News & Insights

Stocks

Neodecortech Extends Share Buyback Program

October 25, 2024 — 12:23 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Neodecortech SpA (IT:NDT) has released an update.

Neodecortech S.p.A., a prominent European provider of decorative surfaces, has extended its share repurchase program, purchasing 3,400 shares between October 21 and October 25, 2024, at an average price of 3.1059 Euros each. This move brings the company’s total ownership to 493,000 shares, representing 3.467% of its share capital. The extension of the buyback program reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

For further insights into IT:NDT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.