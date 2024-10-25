Neodecortech Extends Share Buyback Program

Neodecortech SpA (IT:NDT) has released an update.

Neodecortech S.p.A., a prominent European provider of decorative surfaces, has extended its share repurchase program, purchasing 3,400 shares between October 21 and October 25, 2024, at an average price of 3.1059 Euros each. This move brings the company’s total ownership to 493,000 shares, representing 3.467% of its share capital. The extension of the buyback program reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

For further insights into IT:NDT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.