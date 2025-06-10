$NEO stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NEO stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,799,960 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $NEO:
$NEO Insider Trading Activity
$NEO insiders have traded $NEO stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY SCOTT SHERMAN (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $150,104
- ANTHONY P. ZOOK (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 18,900 shares for an estimated $148,918
- DAVID BRIAN PEREZ purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $76,300
- LYNN A. TETRAULT purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $56,974
- WARREN STONE (Pres & Chief Operating Officer) purchased 5,700 shares for an estimated $48,894
- MICHAEL AARON KELLY purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $38,000
- NEIL GUNN purchased 4,510 shares for an estimated $34,977
- STEPHEN M KANOVSKY purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $31,124
$NEO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $NEO stock to their portfolio, and 160 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 5,292,512 shares (+371.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,225,938
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 3,210,942 shares (-49.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,471,839
- FIRST LIGHT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,875,237 shares (+90.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,285,999
- BROWN ADVISORY INC removed 2,284,097 shares (-37.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,676,080
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD added 864,393 shares (+22.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,203,089
- OBERWEIS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/ removed 768,700 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,294,963
- EMERALD ADVISERS, LLC removed 701,749 shares (-45.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,659,598
$NEO Government Contracts
We have seen $5,212,497 of award payments to $NEO over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- STX SPECIALIZED REFERENCE LABORATORY TESTING: $2,787,350
- FISH TESTING BPA FOR VISN1 VA: $500,000
- OFF-SITE ANATOMIC PATHOLOGY LAB SERVICES VACCHCS: $425,000
- OFF-SITE ANATOMIC PATHOLOGY LAB SERVICES VACCHCS: $371,260
- DIAGNOSTIC REFERENCE LABORATORY TESTING SERVICES: $330,832
$NEO Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $NEO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 05/07.
$NEO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NEO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 01/11/2025
$NEO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NEO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NEO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- David Westenberg from Piper Sandler set a target price of $12.0 on 05/06/2025
- Mark Massaro from BTIG set a target price of $18.0 on 01/11/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
