Is Neo Performance Materials Inc. (NOPMF) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Neo Performance Materials Inc. (NOPMF) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

Neo Performance Materials Inc. is one of 275 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Neo Performance Materials Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NOPMF's full-year earnings has moved 113% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, NOPMF has moved about 150.4% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of 4.2%. This means that Neo Performance Materials Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Basic Materials sector, Salzgitter AG (SZGPY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 37.5%.

For Salzgitter AG, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 85% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Neo Performance Materials Inc. is a member of the Chemical - Specialty industry, which includes 46 individual companies and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11.7% so far this year, so NOPMF is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Salzgitter AG belongs to the Steel - Producers industry. This 17-stock industry is currently ranked #42. The industry has moved +31.6% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to Neo Performance Materials Inc. and Salzgitter AG as they could maintain their solid performance.

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Neo Performance Materials Inc. (NOPMF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.