Neo Performance Materials Appoints Jonathan Baksh As CFO

(RTTNews) - Neo Performance Materials Inc. (NOPMF, NEO.TO), a functional materials manufacturer, announced on Friday that it has appointed Jonathan Baksh as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, effective June 19.

Neo's President, Rahim Suleman was the interim finance chief of the company. Baksh will be taking over from him as Suleman assumes the position of chief executive officer on July 7 when Constantine Karayannopoulos retires.

Baksh was the finance chief of a multi-billion-dollar global business unit in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry at Celestica's Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS). He started his career in General Electric.

Suleman said, "His experience at Celestica and General Electric, in businesses serving highly-regulated manufacturing customer constituencies and of large capital projects, is critical for Neo's successful execution of our short-term value creation and long-term growth strategies."

On Thursday, shares of Neo closed at $5.95, down 8.04% or $0.52.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.