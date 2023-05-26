News & Insights

Markets
NOPMF

Neo Performance Materials Appoints Jonathan Baksh As CFO

May 26, 2023 — 07:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Neo Performance Materials Inc. (NOPMF, NEO.TO), a functional materials manufacturer, announced on Friday that it has appointed Jonathan Baksh as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, effective June 19.

Neo's President, Rahim Suleman was the interim finance chief of the company. Baksh will be taking over from him as Suleman assumes the position of chief executive officer on July 7 when Constantine Karayannopoulos retires.

Baksh was the finance chief of a multi-billion-dollar global business unit in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry at Celestica's Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS). He started his career in General Electric.

Suleman said, "His experience at Celestica and General Electric, in businesses serving highly-regulated manufacturing customer constituencies and of large capital projects, is critical for Neo's successful execution of our short-term value creation and long-term growth strategies."

On Thursday, shares of Neo closed at $5.95, down 8.04% or $0.52.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NOPMF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.