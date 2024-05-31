Neo Energy Metals Rolls Out Director Incentives

Stranger Holdings (GB:NEO) has released an update.

Neo Energy Metals PLC has launched an unapproved share option scheme for its directors, issuing 150 million options at 1.25p each, expiring in 2027, to incentivize leadership within the company. The scheme aligns with industry standards and assigns options to both executive and non-executive directors, with a portion reserved for key employees. Neo Energy, a Uranium mining firm with a significant stake in South Africa’s Henkries Uranium Project, aims to capitalize on historical investments and further develop its strategic position in the African uranium market.

