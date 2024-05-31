Neo Energy Metals Issues Shares for Growth

Stranger Holdings (GB:NEO) has released an update.

Neo Energy Metals PLC, a uranium developer and mining company, has announced the issuance of 33.8 million Ordinary Shares to compensate non-executive directors and service providers, a decision made to support the company’s growth strategy. The shares, to be traded on the London Stock Exchange, will be issued at a significant premium to the recent average share price. This strategic move is expected to strengthen the company’s commitment to bringing its Henkries Uranium Project into production and expanding its footprint in the African uranium market.

