Neo-Concept Partners with Reiss for New Fashion Line

May 22, 2024 — 09:59 am EDT

Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Limited (NCI) has released an update.

Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Limited has announced a strategic collaboration with the fashion brand Reiss Limited to create and distribute a new co-branded product line, ‘REISS x Les100Ciels’. The partnership will combine Neo-Concept’s manufacturing capabilities with Reiss’s extensive retail network, potentially boosting retail sales and financial performance. The anticipated launch for the new collection is set for Q4 2024, with more details to be revealed in the months ahead.

