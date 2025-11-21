Neo-Concept International Posts Lower Revenue And Higher Net Income For H1 2025

Markets
(RTTNews) - Neo-Concept International Group Holdings (NCI), Friday reported revenue of HK$60.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, down 24 percent from HK$79.3 million a year earlier, mainly due to a 51.7 percent drop in private-label apparel sales amid U.S.-China customs-related demand weakness.

This decline was partly offset by a 138.8 percent surge in owned-brand retail sales to HK$27.5 million following new store openings.

Net income increased to HK$2.0 million from HK$1.4 million, driven by higher gross profit. EPS were HK$0.50, up from HK$0.37 in the prior-year period.

Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 48.33 percent to HK$23.5 million, while other income fell 47.1 percent to HK$1.2 million due to reduced U.K.-related agency activity. Income tax expense was HK$0.9 million versus nil last year.

NCI is currently trading at $1.01, up $0.01 or 1.00 percent on the Nasdaq.

