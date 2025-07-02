Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Limited Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules Ahead of Deadline

Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Limited has regained Nasdaq compliance ahead of schedule, meeting the minimum bid price requirement.

Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Limited (NCI) announced that it successfully regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) on July 1, 2025, ahead of the final deadline. This follows a previous notification from Nasdaq regarding the company’s failure to maintain the required minimum bid price of $1.00 per share over 30 consecutive business days. NCI had applied for and was granted an extension to meet this requirement. The company expressed gratitude to its shareholders and partners for their support, reaffirming its commitment to corporate governance and regulatory compliance. NCI offers comprehensive apparel supply chain services and promotes sustainability through eco-friendly practices.



Potential Positives

The company has successfully regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which is a significant achievement for maintaining its public listing status.

This milestone was reached ahead of the final deadline, demonstrating effective management and responsiveness to regulatory requirements.

NCI reaffirmed its commitment to strong corporate governance and regulatory compliance, reinforcing investor confidence in the company.

Potential Negatives

The company previously failed to maintain the minimum required bid price of $1.00 per share, indicating potential issues with stock performance and investor confidence.

Regaining compliance was only possible due to a granted extension by Nasdaq, which could imply ongoing vulnerability in meeting exchange requirements.

FAQ

What is Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Limited's recent achievement?

Neo-Concept has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) as of July 1, 2025.

How did Neo-Concept regain Nasdaq compliance?

The Company was granted an extension to meet the minimum bid price requirements after failing to do so earlier.

What does Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) entail?

This rule requires companies to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share over 30 consecutive business days.

What is Neo-Concept's commitment to sustainability?

Neo-Concept prioritizes eco-friendly practices, including recycling, clean processes, and traceable sourcing in its production.

Where can I find more information about Neo-Concept’s branded products?

More information is available on their e-commerce platform at www.les100ciels.com and through retail stores in the UK.

$NCI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $NCI stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MORGAN STANLEY removed 200,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $96,000

TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC added 17,877 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,580

XTX TOPCO LTD added 15,523 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,451

UBS GROUP AG added 8,382 shares (+1826.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,023

CLEAR STREET LLC added 3,500 shares (+100.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,680

Full Release



HONG KONG, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: NCI) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has successfully regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) as of July 1, 2025 – well ahead of the final deadline.





This milestone follows a notification from Nasdaq dated July 8, 2024, stating that the Company’s Class A Ordinary Shares had failed to maintain the minimum required bid price of $1.00 per share over a consecutive 30-business-day period, as stipulated by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). In response, the Company applied for and was granted extension by Nasdaq to regain compliance by July 7, 2025.





On July 1, 2025, the Company received official notification from Nasdaq that it had met the minimum bid price requirement and had regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). The matter is now considered closed.





NCI reaffirms its commitment to strong corporate governance and regulatory compliance and expresses its sincere gratitude to its shareholders, partners and the broader investment community for their continued trust and support.





- END -







About Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Limited







Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Limited (“NCI”) is a one-stop apparel solution services provider. It offers a full suite of services in the apparel supply chain, including market trend analysis, product design and development, raw material sourcing, production and quality control, and logistics management serving customers located in the European and North American markets. It also sells its own branded apparel products under the brand “Les100Ciels” through retail stores in UK as well as the e-commerce platform



www.les100ciels.com



.





NCI is dedicated to minimizing its environmental footprint by implementing various eco-friendly practices. It prioritizes recycling, clean processes, and traceable sourcing as part of its commitment to reducing environmental impact. Additionally, NCI actively seeks sustainable solutions throughout the garment production process, aiming to meet the needs of its customers in an environmentally responsible manner.







SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT







Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC, which are available for review at



www.sec.gov



.







Enquiries:











Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Limited Investor Relations Contact:









10/F, Seaview Centre





No.139-141 Hoi Bun Road





Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong





(+852) 2798-8639





Email:



ir@neo-ig.com





