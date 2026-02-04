NEO Battery Partners With Korea Zinc, Taesung On Composite Copper Foil Technology

(RTTNews) - NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (NBM.V) on Wednesday said its subsidiary NBM Korea Co. has partnered with Korea Zinc Co., Ltd.(010130.KS) and Taesung Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize composite copper current collector (foil) technology for high-performance batteries.

The collaboration aims to advance composite copper foil technology for lithium-ion batteries used in drones, robotics and micromobility applications.

The company said composite copper foil, which replaces the central copper layer in traditional foils with a polymer material, reduces copper usage and battery weight while improving energy density, cost efficiency and safety.

Under a memorandum of understanding, the partners will conduct joint research and development covering material optimization, manufacturing improvements and prototype testing. The technology is also expected to complement NEO's silicon anode product, NBMSiDE, in next-generation batteries.

In the initial phase, Korea Zinc and Taesung will develop and optimize composite copper foil materials, while NEO will manufacture and evaluate them in bench-scale battery cell prototypes. Upon meeting performance targets, Korea Zinc and NEO plan to jointly produce battery prototypes for real-world testing.

