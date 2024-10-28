News & Insights

NEO Battery Materials Teams Up with Lotus Energy

NEO Battery Materials Ltd (TSE:NBM) has released an update.

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. plans to form a joint venture with Lotus Energy Recycling to recycle end-of-life photovoltaic cells and solar panels in North America. The collaboration aims to recover valuable silicon materials for use in lithium-ion batteries, enhancing the sustainability and resilience of the battery supply chain. The initiative will leverage both companies’ expertise to improve recycling processes and materials optimization.

