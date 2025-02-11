News & Insights

NEO Battery Materials Partners With Rockwell Automation To Automate Windsor Silicon Anode Plant

February 11, 2025 — 04:35 pm EST

(RTTNews) - NEO Battery Materials announced on Tuesday that it is partnering with Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) to integrate advanced automation solutions at its planned silicon anode manufacturing facility in Windsor, Ontario.

This collaboration aims to enhance production efficiency, quality control, and scalability, supporting NEO's efforts to develop cost-effective silicon anode materials for longer-lasting, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries.

Rockwell Automation will support NEO Battery in preparing for large-scale silicon anode production by integrating advanced automation and digital solutions. This collaboration aims to enhance efficiency, optimize resources, and streamline manufacturing. Real-time monitoring and data insights will further improve decision-making and reduce workflow lead times.

NEO Battery Materials plans U.S. expansion for silicon anode production, with Rockwell supporting future sites like Ohio.

ROK is currently trading at $303.32 or 0.32% higher on the New York Stock Exchange.

