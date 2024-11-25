News & Insights

NEO Battery Materials Appoints New Director, Plans Board Transition

November 25, 2024 — 12:19 pm EST

NEO Battery Materials Ltd (TSE:NBM) has released an update.

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. has appointed renowned South Korean attorney Mr. Seok Hyung Lee as a new independent director to enhance its corporate strategy and governance. The company is also initiating a transition of its board to align with its battery business ambitions, aiming for completion within six months.

