NEO Battery Materials Appoints New Director, Plans Board Transition

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. has appointed renowned South Korean attorney Mr. Seok Hyung Lee as a new independent director to enhance its corporate strategy and governance. The company is also initiating a transition of its board to align with its battery business ambitions, aiming for completion within six months.

