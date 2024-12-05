NEO Battery Materials Announces Board Changes and Webinar

NEO Battery Materials Ltd (TSE:NBM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. has announced the resignation of Roberto Fia from its Board of Directors, as part of an effort to realign the board with its strategic goals in the battery sector. The company is working on engaging new board members to boost its silicon anode commercialization, and has rescheduled its corporate webinar to discuss advancements in its technology and market strategies.

For further insights into TSE:NBM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.