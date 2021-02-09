NENT posts Q4 profit, targets 650,000 new Viaplay subscribers in 2021

STOCKHOLM, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Media group NENT NENTb.ST swung to a fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday and said it expected an addition of 650,000 new paying subscribers in 2021 for its streaming service Viaplay.

Operating profit at the Swedish firm was 117 million crowns ($14.0 million) compared to a loss of 237 million a year ago.

NENT said in January it would book an impairment charge of around 900 million crowns in the quarter, relating to operations that the group is in the process of selling.

($1 = 8.3664 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)

