NEM's Robust Cash Flow Drives Investor Returns: Can It Keep Growing?

Newmont Corporation NEM is leveraging robust financial health and strong free cash flow generation to enhance shareholder value through dividends and share repurchases. It has distributed more than $5.7 billion to its shareholders through dividends and share repurchases over the past two years.

Newmont doubled its share repurchase authorization to $6 billion with an additional $3 billion share repurchase program. It executed $3.3 billion of the $6 billion buyback authorization as of Oct. 23, 2025.

Newmont generated a record free cash flow of $1.6 billion in the third quarter, reflecting strong financial health supporting growth initiatives and shareholder returns. Net cash from operating activities shot up 40% from the prior-year quarter to $2.3 billion.



NEM is executing a disciplined capital allocation policy, utilizing its significant cash generation to return capital to its shareholders, fund growth projects and pay down debt. Notably, it reduced debt by roughly $2 billion in the third quarter, resulting in a near-zero net debt position at the end of the quarter. Given the continued strength in gold prices, NEM is well-placed to strengthen its balance sheet and continue returning capital to its shareholders following the completion of its divestment program.



Among NEM’s peers, Barrick Mining Corporation B has a solid liquidity position and generates healthy cash flows, positioning it well to take advantage of attractive development and exploration opportunities and drive shareholder value. Barrick’s board, in February 2025, authorized a new program for the buyback of up to $1 billion of its outstanding common shares. Barrick repurchased shares worth $1 billion under this program during the first nine months of 2025, including $589 million in the third quarter.



Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM is capitalizing on its strong free cash flow to boost shareholder value through dividends and share buybacks. Agnico Eagle returned around $350 million to its shareholders in the third quarter, bringing the cumulative return to roughly $900 million for the first nine months of 2025. Agnico Eagle returned around one-third of its free cash flow through dividends and buybacks in the first nine months.

The Zacks Rundown for NEM

Newmont’s shares have rallied 79.2% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Mining – Gold industry’s surge of 64.8%, driven by the record-setting upside in gold prices.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, NEM is currently trading at a forward 12-month earnings multiple of 15.23, a 15% premium to the industry average of 13.24.X. It carries a Value Score of C.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEM’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 81.9% and 21.1%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have been trending higher over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NEM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Barrick Mining Corporation (B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.