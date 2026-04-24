NEM's Q1 Earnings and Sales Trounce Estimates on Higher Gold Prices

Newmont Corporation NEM reported first-quarter 2026 earnings (as reported) of $3 per share compared with $1.68 in the year-ago quarter.

Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings were $2.90 per share, up from $1.25 reported in the prior-year quarter. It topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07.

NEM’s revenues for the first quarter were $7,307 million, up roughly 45.9% from $5,010 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,360.7 million. The increase in the top line was primarily due to higher year-over-year realized gold prices.

Newmont Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Newmont Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Newmont Corporation Quote

Newmont’s Operational Highlights

Newmont's attributable gold production in the first quarter of 1.3 million ounces was 10.3% lower than the prior quarter’s figure and down 15.6% year over year. The figure beat our estimate of 1.23 million ounces.

Average realized prices of gold rose around 66.4% year over year to $4,900 per ounce. The figure was below our estimate of $4,934 per ounce.

The company’s costs applicable to sales (CAS) for gold (co-product) were $1,307 per ounce, up 6.5% year over year. The figure was above our estimate of $1,233.5 per ounce.

All-in-sustaining costs (AISC) for gold (co-product) were up around 3.5% year over year to $1,709 per ounce. The figure was higher than our estimate of $1,684 per ounce.

NEM’s Financials

The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $8,775 million, up 87% year over year. At the end of the quarter, the company had a long-term debt of $5,079 million, down 32.3% year over year.

Net cash from continuing operations amounted to $3.8 billion in the reported quarter, up from $2 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Newmont’s 2026 Outlook

Newmont anticipates gold production for 2026 at about 5.26 million ounces. The company also projects total CAS (by-product) for gold at $1,055 per ounce and an AISC (by-product) of $1,680 per ounce.



General and Administrative expenses for 2026 are expected to be around $375 million, aided by cost savings. Reclamation and Remediation Accretion is projected to be about $385 million, while exploration and advanced projects expenses are predicted to be around $525 million.

NEM’s Price Performance

Newmont’s shares have gained 105.9% in the past year compared with the 80% rise of the industry.



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NEM’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

NEM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Aura Minerals Inc. AUGO, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD and Albemarle Corporation ALB.

Aura Minerals is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.84 per share, indicating 397.3% year-over-year growth. AUGO sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Air Products is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on April 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APD’s second-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $3.05, indicating 13.38% year-over-year growth. APD carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

Albemarle is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 6. The consensus estimate for ALB’s earnings per share is pegged at $1.07. ALB presently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.