Nemetschek SE (XTRA:NEM) Price Target Increased by 7.19% to 80.22

The average one-year price target for Nemetschek SE (XTRA:NEM) has been revised to 80.22 / share. This is an increase of 7.19% from the prior estimate of 74.84 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 46.46 to a high of 110.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.07% from the latest reported closing price of 88.22 / share.

Nemetschek SE Maintains 0.51% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.51%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.61%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 247 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nemetschek SE. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 7.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEM is 0.26%, an increase of 2.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.34% to 10,562K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 1,819K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,550K shares, representing an increase of 14.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEM by 4.95% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 1,125K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,105K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEM by 32.12% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 737K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 725K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEM by 15.95% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 517K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 435K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 429K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEM by 13.49% over the last quarter.

