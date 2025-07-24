Markets

Nemetschek Raises 2025 Revenue Outlook After Strong Q2 Performance

July 24, 2025 — 10:49 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Nemetschek SE (NEM) has revised its 2025 revenue outlook upward following a robust second quarter.

The German software group now expects currency-adjusted revenue growth of 20-22 percent, up from its previous forecast of 17-19 percent, while maintaining its full-year EBITDA margin guidance at around 31 percent, despite one-off impacts from a service provider insolvency.

Preliminary results show second-quarter revenue jumped 27.4 percent to 290 million euors, with currency-adjusted growth of 30.5 percent. For the first half of 2025, revenue reached 572.8 million euros, up 26.8 percent year-on-year. Operating EBITDA rose 44 percent in second quarter to 88.5 million euros, improving the margin to 30.5 percent from 27 percent last year.

Growth was driven by strong demand in the Design segment for multi-year contracts and continued momentum in the Build segment, including contributions from GoCanvas.

NEM0.F is currently trading at 125.80 euros, up 1.00 euro or 0.80 percent on the XETRA.

