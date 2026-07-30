Nemetschek Q2 Net Income Rises; Fully Confirms 2026 Organic Outlook

(RTTNews) - Nemetschek Group (NEM0.F, NEM.DE) reported that its second quarter net income attributable to the group surged 25.4% to 66.0 million euros from 52.4 millin euros, last year. Earnings per share was 0.57 euros versus 0.45 euros, representing a 25.3% increase. Net income before amortization of purchase price allocation rose 24.9% to 75.6 million euros. Earnings per share before amortization of PPA at 0.65 euros compared with 0.52 euros.

Revenue rose 13.0% year-over-year to 327.7 million euros, compared with 290.0 million euros, a year ago. Annual Recurring Revenue increased 15.9% to 1.25 billion euros. On a foreign exchange-adjusted basis, ARR growth reached 17.4%. Recurring revenues, which comprised the majority of total revenues, grew 15.9% to 312.4 million euros. Subscription and Software-as-a-Service revenues expanded 27.8% to 266.4 million euros.

For 2026, the Executive Board fully confirmed its previous targets for organic business, excluding the acquisition of HCSS. The Executive Board continues to expect currency-adjusted organic revenue growth in the range of 14% to 15% for financial year 2026, as well as an EBITDA margin between 32% and 33%. Excluding acquisition-related one-off costs, the EBITDA margin would have been at the upper end of the guidance range.

Nemetschek shares are trading at 62.70 euros on Xetra, down 6.70%.

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