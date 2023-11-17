Nemaura (NMRD) to Expand in UK With Metabolic Health Program

Nemaura Medical NMRD has made a move to expand into the U.K. market with its Metabolic Health Program. Under this initiative, the company has integrated continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) with its behavioral change program, Miboko, complemented by pharmaceutical interventions using GLP-1 agonists such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro.

This strategic move also marks a significant advancement in addressing metabolic health, obesity and diabetes.

More on the News

This latest program leverages Nemaura’s world-first daily wear non-invasive CGM technology, providing individuals with real-time insights into their body's glucose dynamics. Participants, by using CGM for just two days per month, can monitor the impact of GLP-1 agonists, lifestyle changes, diet modifications and exercise on their blood glucose profiles.

Favorable Outcome

Preliminary studies with the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS) have demonstrated promising results. Even without the use of GLP-1 agonists, the integrated program has shown positive responses. The incorporation of behavioral change programs, focusing on education, personalized exercise regimens and lifestyle adjustments, complements CGM's data-driven approach, providing individuals with comprehensive tools for long-lasting change.

According to Nemaura, the integrated approach aims to kick-start weight loss initiatives using pharmaceutical interventions and sustain them through education and behavioral change.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Users can now subscribe directly through the Miboko website. This marks a turning point in Nemaura's history and promises a new era in metabolic health and personalized weight management.

Industry Prospects

Going by a recent DataHorizzon Research report, the global metabolic testing market, valued at $575.3 million in 2022, is set to reach $1,19 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.7%.

Increased awareness about lifestyle disorders like diabetes and obesity is driving the demand for metabolic testing equipment. Integration into smart gadgets and the COVID-19 pandemic further accelerate the market, particularly in the context of monitoring oxygen levels. The market's future appears promising, propelled by the growing need for effective metabolic health monitoring.

Share Price Performance

Shares of NMRD have plunged 87.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s 6.2% dip.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Nemaura currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Insulet PODD, Haemonetics HAE and DexCom DXCM. While Insulet presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Haemonetics and DexCom each carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Estimates for Insulet’s 2023 earnings per share have increased from $1.61 to $1.90 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have decreased 41.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 6.7%.

PODD’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 105.1%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 77.4%.

Haemonetics’stock has risen 13.2% in the past year. Estimates for Haemonetics’ 2023 earningshave increased from $3.82 to $3.86 in the past 30 days, while the same for 2024 have increased from $4.07 to $4.11.

HAE’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 16.1%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 5.3%.

Estimates for DexCom’s 2023 earnings per share have increased from $1.23 to $1.41 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have fallen 9.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 7.2%.

DXCM’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 36.4%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 47.1%.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Insulet Corporation (PODD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NMRD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.