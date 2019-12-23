Nemaska Lithium seeks creditor protection amid industry supply woes

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Canada's Nemaska Lithium Inc NMX.TO said on Monday it would seek protection from creditors in the latest sign of turbulence to hit the fast-growing industry beset by oversupply.

The company had been in talks with mine financier the Pallinghurst Group to secure a potential C$600 million equity investment but had yet to announce a deal.

(Reporting by Jeff Lewis; editing by Nick Macfie)

