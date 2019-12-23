US Markets

Nemaska Lithium seeks creditor protection amid industry supply woes

Jeff Lewis Reuters
Canada's Nemaska Lithium Inc said on Monday it would seek protection from creditors in the latest sign of turbulence to hit the fast-growing industry beset by oversupply.

The company had been in talks with mine financier the Pallinghurst Group to secure a potential C$600 million equity investment but had yet to announce a deal.

