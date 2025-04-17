NEM Wraps Up Non-Core Asset Sale With Akyem & Porcupine Deal Closures

Newmont Corporation NEM has closed the sale of its Akyem operation in Ghana and Porcupine operation in Canada. These completed transactions mark the conclusion of the company’s strategic divestiture program, announced in February 2024, reinforcing Newmont’s focus on optimizing its global portfolio. This marks an important milestone for Newmont, which has successfully divested all six non-core assets outlined in its early 2024 program. The cash proceeds received this year will support the company’s ongoing efforts to reinforce its balance sheet and deliver value to shareholders through continued share buybacks.



The total gross proceeds from the announced divestitures are projected to reach up to $4.3 billion, comprising $3.8 billion from the sale of non-core assets and $527 million from the divestment of other investments.



As part of the agreement for the sale of the Porcupine operation, Newmont received 119,716,667 common shares of Discovery in the capital of Discovery Silver Corp. These shares are held by Goldcorp Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Newmont. Following the completion of the transaction, Newmont beneficially owns approximately 15% of Discovery’s total issued and outstanding common shares.



Newmont plans to periodically review its investment in Discovery and, depending on its assessment, market conditions and other relevant factors, may choose to adjust its holdings either by increasing or reducing its stake through market trades, private deals, or other means.



Newmont’s shares have gained 45.1% in the past year against a 53.3% rise of the industry.



