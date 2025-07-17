NEM Unlocks Value From Asset Sales: Will This Support Capital Plans?

Newmont Corporation NEM has executed agreements to sell its shares in Greatland Resources Limited and Discovery Silver Corp, for total cash proceeds of around $470 million after taxes and commissions. The sale of shares helps simplify Newmont’s investment portfolio while generating additional cash for the company.



NEM completed its non-core divestiture program in April 2025 with the sale of its Akyem operation in Ghana and its Porcupine operation in Canada. Following the sale of Greatland and Discovery shares, the company anticipates generating $3 billion in after-tax cash proceeds from its 2025 divestiture program. These funds will support Newmont’s capital allocation strategy, which focuses on reinforcing its balance sheet and delivering returns to shareholders.



The asset streamlining is rooted in Newmont’s objective to concentrate capital on high-return, long-life assets that underpin its competitive edge and long-term sustainability. The exit of non-core operations has not only allowed Newmont to simplify its operating footprint but also bolster its balance sheet. The divestments have contributed to a $1-billion reduction in gross debt and helped deliver a record first-quarter free cash flow of $1.2 billion.



These moves free up capital for investment in its key growth projects, including Tanami Expansion 2 in Australia, the Ahafo North expansion in Ghana, and Cadia Panel Caves in Australia that are expected to expand production capacity and extend mine life. NEM is well-positioned to meet its 2025 targets, continuing to deliver robust free cash flow from its world-class portfolio of high-quality, long-life assets.



Looking across the competitive landscape, Barrick Mining Corporation B also divested or exited several non-core assets to focus on Tier 1 assets. These include Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines (KCGM) in Australia, the Massawa project in Senegal and Lagunas Norte in Peru, which Barrick completed in 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively. Barrick also recently completed the sale of its 50% interest in the Donlin Gold Project in Alaska.



Kinross Gold Corporation KGC also streamlined its portfolio through the sale of its Russian assets, including the Kupol mine and Udinsk project, in 2022. Kinross also sold its 90% interest in the Chirano mine in Ghana in 2022. With these divestments, Kinross’ rebalanced portfolio now has a strong production profile anchored by Tasiast and Paracatu, its two biggest assets.

The Zacks Rundown for NEM

Shares of Newmont have shot up 57% year to date against the Zacks Mining – Gold industry’s rise of 50.5%, largely driven by the gold price rally.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, NEM is currently trading at a forward 12-month earnings multiple of 12.34, a roughly 0.6% discount to the industry average of 12.41X. It carries a Value Score of A.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEM’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 31.3% and 6.7%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have been trending higher over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NEM stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



NEM stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

