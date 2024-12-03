News & Insights

Markets
NEM

NEM Trading Below Director's Recent Buy Price

December 03, 2024 — 10:09 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on November 27, Newmont Corp's Director, Harry M. Conger IV, invested $400,335.00 into 9,498 shares of NEM, for a cost per share of $42.15. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Tuesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) and achieve a cost basis 3.7% cheaper than Conger IV, with shares changing hands as low as $40.59 per share. Newmont Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NEM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Newmont Corp Chart

Looking at the chart above, NEM's low point in its 52 week range is $29.42 per share, with $58.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.32. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which NEM insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/27/2024 Harry M. Conger IV Director 9,498 $42.15 $400,335.00

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Also see:

 CMLF shares outstanding history
 Institutional Holders of FBK
 Funds Holding ACDC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksCommodities
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
CMLF shares outstanding history -> Institutional Holders of FBK -> Funds Holding ACDC -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NEM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.