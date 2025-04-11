$NEM stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NEM stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $729,779,790 of trading volume.

$NEM Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $NEM:

$NEM insiders have traded $NEM stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NATASCHA VILJOEN (EVP & COO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 34,799 shares for an estimated $1,461,214 .

. THOMAS RONALD PALMER (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,000 shares for an estimated $1,131,520 .

. PETER TOTH (EVP, Chief Sustain & Dev Off) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $786,300 .

. HARRY M. IV CONGER purchased 9,498 shares for an estimated $400,335

BRUCE R BROOK has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,308 shares for an estimated $363,599.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NEM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 470 institutional investors add shares of $NEM stock to their portfolio, and 699 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NEM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NEM in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/04/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/13/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NEM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NEM forecast page.

$NEM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NEM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NEM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $53.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Daniel Major from UBS set a target price of $54.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital set a target price of $53.0 on 10/24/2024

You can track data on $NEM on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.