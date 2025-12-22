NEM to Sell Fuerte Shares Through Secondary Transaction Agreement

Newmont Corporation NEM has entered into agreements to sell a total of 6,773,641 common shares of Fuerte Metals Corporation. NEM owns its interests in Fuerte through its wholly owned subsidiary, Goldcorp Canada ULC.

The shares will be sold by Goldcorp Canada at a price of C$4.35 per common share for aggregate gross proceeds of roughly C$29.5 million. Goldcorp will be selling these shares to multiple purchasers under applicable exemptions allowed under Canadian securities laws.

Newmont owns and exercises control or direction over 22,729,126 Common Shares and 10,842,989 Series 1 preferred shares of Fuerte, representing approximately 24% of the issued and outstanding capital of Fuerte. Following the completion of the secondary transaction, the ownership will decrease to approximately 19.5% as a result of the disposition. The secondary transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to be completed within one week.

NEM will maintain the post-transaction level ownership as of now. In the following periods, it will evaluate its investment in Fuerte based on market conditions and other circumstances and accordingly increase or decrease its shareholdings through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise.

NEM's shares have gained 169.9% over the past year compared with the industry's 151.8% rise.



NEM’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

NEM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Kinross Gold Corporation KGC, Fortuna Mining Corp. FSM and Equinox Gold Corp. EQX.

At present, KGC sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while FSM and EQX carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KGC’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.67 per share, indicating a rise of 145.59%. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once, with an average surprise of 17.37%. KGC’s shares have gained 208.7% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSM’s current fiscal-year earnings is pinned at 76 cents per share, indicating a 65.22% year-over-year increase. Its shares have surged 126.4% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EQX’s current-year earnings stands at 54 cents per share, implying a 170% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, with the average earnings surprise of 87%.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortuna Mining Corp. (FSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

