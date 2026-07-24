NEM Q2 Earnings Call Centers on Costs and Capital Returns

Newmont Corporation NEM maintained its 2026 outlook as stronger portfolio execution and elevated gold prices supported substantial cash generation despite rising fuel costs and disruptions at Cadia.

Management’s central message was that operating discipline, a strong balance sheet and a repeatable capital allocation framework can sustain project investment and shareholder returns through changing market conditions.

NEM Maintains Full-Year Production Guidance

President and chief executive officer Natascha Viljoen said Newmont remains on track to produce approximately 5.3 million attributable gold ounces in 2026. Second-quarter production totaled 1.3 million ounces.

Production modestly exceeded management’s April expectations because Yanacocha and Lihir delivered about 50,000 ounces earlier than planned. That timing shifted the expected annual production split to 49% in the first half and 51% in the second half.

Viljoen expects third-quarter production to remain broadly in line with the second quarter. The fourth quarter should be the year’s strongest as Lihir completes maintenance and Ahafo North reaches its full operating rate.

Newmont Faces Higher Near-Term Unit Costs

Executive vice president and chief financial officer Brian Tabolt said third-quarter unit costs should rise moderately as sustaining capital increases by approximately $150 million sequentially.

Oil and diesel remain important pressure points. Tabolt told a Jefferies analyst that every $10-per-barrel change in oil carries an estimated $60 million full-year impact, while higher freight could affect explosives, cyanide and grinding media.

Management nevertheless retained its 2026 guidance of $1,055 per ounce for gold by-product costs applicable to sales and $1,680 per ounce for all-in sustaining costs. Viljoen cited reduced equipment use, lower contractor reliance and site-level productivity programs as offsets.

NEM Targets a Fourth-Quarter Production Pickup

Viljoen said second-half growth should come primarily from Boddington, Tanami, Lihir, Cerro Negro and Brucejack. Ahafo North is expected to increase sequentially through the year.

During the analyst discussion, a Goldman Sachs representative asked how Newmont intends to rebuild annual production toward 6 million ounces.

Viljoen said the path is not heavily dependent on Cadia’s new caves. She pointed to Ahafo North, higher-grade areas at Boddington and Lihir, and expansion opportunities at Cerro Negro and Tanami as additional contributors.

Newmont Advances Cadia Recovery and Red Chris

The two operating caves at Cadia returned to production in mid-June after the April seismic event. Development work has resumed, although regulatory approval is still required to restart cave establishment at PC1-2 and PC2-3.

Viljoen told a CIBC analyst that mature caves had returned to background seismicity. Newmont is updating models and safety controls before restarting development activities that carry greater seismic exposure.

At Red Chris, major regulatory approvals are now in place. Management expects capital requirements to exceed earlier Newcrest estimates but said design improvements have reduced project risk and strengthened economics ahead of a potential year-end board decision.

NEM Keeps Returning Excess Cash

Tabolt said Newmont generated $2.2 billion of free cash flow and returned more than 80% of quarterly free cash flow for a second consecutive quarter.

The company repurchased $1.7 billion of shares since its previousearnings call including more than $600 million in July. Approximately $4.3 billion remains under the current authorization.

Repurchases have reduced the share count by more than 100 million shares, or approximately 9%, over two years. Tabolt said the lower count could support a quarterly dividend of 27 cents at the next annual review, subject to board approval.

Newmont Balances Investment and Financial Flexibility

Management retained sustaining and development capital guidance of $1.95 billion and $1.4 billion, respectively. Spending is weighted toward the second half as work accelerates at Cadia, Lihir, Tanami, Red Chris and Cerro Negro.

Newmont ended the quarter with $3.4 billion of net cash, above the upper end of its targeted range. Excess cash is directed toward repurchases after sustaining investment, dividends, development projects and balance-sheet priorities are funded.

Adjusted earnings of $2.1 per share exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.05. Revenues of $6.12 billion fell short of the $6.35 billion consensus.

Newmont Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Newmont Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Newmont Corporation Quote

NEM’s Priorities After the Call

Management’s tone was confident on full-year delivery but guarded about energy inflation, third-quarter costs and the timing of regulatory approvals.

The operating focus remains on consistent production, Cadia’s safe recovery, productivity improvements and disciplined project development. Capital allocation continues to emphasize financial flexibility and ratable shareholder returns.

Zacks Signals Present a Conflicted Profile

NEM currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating an unfavorable earnings-estimate revision trend. That signal takes precedence over an otherwise strong Growth and VGM Score of A each and a Value Score of B.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Momentum Score of F adds another weak element to the near-term setup. The Zacks Rank can change as analysts revise estimates following the newly reported results, so the current combination should not be viewed as permanent.

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