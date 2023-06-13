NEM or WPM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Mining - Miscellaneous sector might want to consider either Newmont Corporation (NEM) or Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Currently, Newmont Corporation has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that NEM's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

NEM currently has a forward P/E ratio of 17.25, while WPM has a forward P/E of 38.24. We also note that NEM has a PEG ratio of 1.70. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. WPM currently has a PEG ratio of 7.65.

Another notable valuation metric for NEM is its P/B ratio of 1.71. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, WPM has a P/B of 2.99.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to NEM's Value grade of B and WPM's Value grade of F.

NEM stands above WPM thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that NEM is the superior value option right now.

