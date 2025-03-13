NEM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.77, changing hands as high as $46.27 per share. Newmont Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NEM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NEM's low point in its 52 week range is $33.29 per share, with $58.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.66. The NEM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

