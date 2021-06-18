NEM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $63.07, changing hands as low as $62.91 per share. Newmont Corp shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NEM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NEM's low point in its 52 week range is $54.18 per share, with $75.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.65. The NEM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

